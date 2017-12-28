Featured Stories

County courthouse annex gets city variances

The proposed Daviess County government annex building has received the go ahead from the Washington Board of Zoning Appeals. The city board voted unanimously to a series of variances that will allow the county to get the permits and begin construction on the building.

Barr-Reeve out scores BCC rival South Knox

ELNORA - Top-ranked Barr-Reeve defeated one Blue Chip Conference rival only to earn a matchup with another BCC foe with a 51-41 win over South Knox in the opening round of the Graber Post Buildings Holiday Classic at the Cougar Den on Wednesday.

Breakfast served at Washington Towers

Alicia Burris served breakfast to the following residents of the Washington Towers on Dec. 20: Fay George, Mike Grannan, Joyce Harker, Don Heggen, John Hill, Kevin Hoss, Darryl Jones, Mary Leonard, Lee and Penny Martin, Jeff and Darla Simmons, Donna Stone, Vivian Wilson, Charlotte Willis, Ja…

